Female assaulted and victim of attempted robbery by homeless man in Portsmouth

A WOMAN was attacked by a homeless man who attempted to rob her.

Christopher Bryan, 45, of no fixed abode, has been charged with assault with intent to commit robbery following the ambush on the unsuspecting female.

Portsmouth police have revealed the incident happened in St Marys Road, Portsmouth, on November 9.

Pompey police posted on Twitter: ‘A woman was assaulted by a man who tried to steal money from her.’

The authority confirmed Bryan was due to appear in court on Thursday morning.

The victim was not thought to have suffered any injuries.