It happened at Pryzm Nightclub, Stanhope Road, in the early hours of Tuesday morning at around 1.30am when a 20-year-old woman was approached on the dancefloor inside the club by a man unknown to her.

The man, who claimed to work for the venue, escorted the woman from the premises.

Pryzm nightclub, Stanhope Road, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Once outside the woman was told by door staff the man did not work for the venue before police were called.

The woman was not injured in the incident.

Officers attended and are supporting the woman involved.

Police have arrested two 24-year-old men from Portsmouth – one of whom remains in police custody while the other has been released on conditional bail.

Chief Insp Rob Mitchell said: ‘Our officers are working hard to identify the man involved in this incident and a thorough investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information, no matter how small it seems, that may assist our enquiries should get in touch as soon as possible.

‘We know that incidents of this nature can be concerning and would like to reassure our communities that we have dedicated patrols in place at key times around our clubs and bars in order to identify perpetrators against vulnerable people, disrupting their offending and reducing risk and harm.

‘We have also been working closely with our licensed premises within the city around how they safeguard their customers. If you feel uncomfortable while on a night out or are not sure about someone’s behaviour please report this as soon as possible to venue staff and call 101. If you feel in danger or a crime is in progress always call 999.’

Call 101 quoting 44210499780 with information or submit information via the following form: https://orlo.uk/1BavB

