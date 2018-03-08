Fifteen thefts from vehicles in two days

Have your say

MEMBERS of a neighbourhood policing team are making enquiries after 15 reports of thefts from vehicles were made in 48 hours.

Officers in Fareham have issued crime prevention advice after the thefts from vehicles in northern and western areas of the town including Ford Transit vans being broken into and tools being taken.

Vehicles have been targeted on roads including Grove Road, Beaufort Avenue, and Bishopsfield Road.

n Don’t leave anything in your car - if it’s not there, then it can’t be stolen.

n If it’s portable, take the sat nav with you together with the support cradle and suction pads.

n Don’t leave your house keys or anything with your address on it in your vehicle - someone could steal your keys and then let themselves into your home.

n Get a car alarm - they not only deter a thief from stealing the car, but also from stealing items from inside it. Have it fitted by a professional.

n Be cautious about parking your car in isolation.