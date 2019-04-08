Fire chief’s warning after city centre arsons

Have your say

ARSONISTS who wreaked havoc on a city centre have been begged by a top firefighter to stop setting things alight.

Yobs are suspected to have ignited at least four fires across Chichester city centre on Saturday evening.

The fires were sparked in old buildings, a bin and a skip, while one blazing pile of rubbish spread to the Hotter Shoes shop, causing serious damage.

Now Pete Sadler, Chichester fire station manager, has urged ‘those responsible to stop’ and said: ‘Fires started in bins can spread to properties or vehicles nearby and put people’s lives, homes and businesses at risk.’

Police are investigating the incidents. Witnesses can call 101.