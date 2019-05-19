Firefighters put out blaze in Gosport play park after suspected arson attack

FIREFIGHTERS were called to a playground after it was ‘deliberately set alight’.

Two pumps from Gosport Fire Station rallied to put out a blaze at a play area at Forton Recreation Ground, in Forton Road, yesterday at 5.57pm.

An area close to one of the site’s slides was seen to be consumed by roaring flames in images captured by a passer-by.

After the blaze was put out, at about 6.13pm, a spokesperson for Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said the play area had been ‘deliberately set alight’.

The alleged arson attack angered a cluster of Gosport residents, after a picture was shared in a public post on Facebook.

It is not the first time the area has been targeted by vandals.

Steph Tiller said: ‘Oh my goodness!!! What vile people to do that AGAIN. No wonder the council hardly ever upgrade the parks. When they do something good it gets destroyed.’

Meanwhile Holly Mitchell added: ‘Honestly what are they thinking, they must genuinely like the fact that they are spoiling this for others otherwise why do it there? My daughter has so been looking forward to the park reopening, I'm so angry!!!!’

The ‘disgraceful behaviour’ was also reported to police, who have confirmed they are investigating.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokesman said: ‘Enquiries are ongoing to establish the cause of the fire, which is being treated as suspicious, and members of the Neighbourhood Policing Team will be carrying out patrols and speaking to people in the area.’

Anyone with information on the fire should call police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 44190171477.