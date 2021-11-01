It happened in Park Parade, Leigh Park, yesterday on Halloween and ‘could have resulted in a very serious incident,’ Havant police said on social media.

An investigation has been launched and officers said ‘action will be taken’.

It comes after police patrolled Greywell Shopping Centre on Saturday over concerns about anti-social behaviour.

Police at Greywell Shopping Centre in Leigh Park on October 30. Picture: Havant police

In a post on Facebook at 7pm last night, Havant police said: ‘Do you know where your cherubs are tonight?

‘If not please make sure they are not part of the bigger groups of male and female teenagers terrorising shop owners in park parade tonight.

‘A firework has been shot deliberately into a shop which could have resulted in a very serious incident. This is currently being investigated and action will be taken.

‘Do not allow children to have fireworks …. The risk is real of them and others being seriously injured.

‘Please contact us if you have any information which may assist.’

The post attracted criticism of police but officer defended their position.

A subsequent comment from Havant police said officers do patrol the area but the teenagers disperse when they arrive.

The comment added: ‘Tonight has impacted on people’s safety as well as (their) own.

‘We can’t stay up there 24/7 - there are other crimes ongoing which also need a response.

‘It’s not just the police that need to assist with this issue; boundaries being put in place by parents might assist and more cameras in the area can only be positive!’

This latest incident comes after five to six young people on e-bikes were seen to shoot fireworks at emergency services helping those involved in a crash on October 23 at 9.30pm.

