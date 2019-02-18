Five burglaries in Fareham and Gosport could be linked to last year’s spate of break-ins

A SERIES of burglaries around Fareham and Gosport may well be linked to another spate from November last year, according to police.

Hampshire Constabulary has warned residents that high value goods like jewellery are being targeted by thieves in the area.

The news comes following a spate of break-ins in November, where six homes were targeted in the space of 10 days.

Now, a further five incidents have been reported to police, with thieves entering homes by forcing windows and doors, or entering windows or doors that had been left insecure.

Burglaries took place in Swordfish Close, Lee-on-the-Solent, on January 15; Palmerston Way, Alverstoke, January 16; Catisfield Lane, Fareham, January 17; Monks Way, Hill Head, February 9 and Pilgrims Way, Hill Head, February 11.

Inspector Richard Thompson said: ‘We had a great response following our last appeal and we have been working hard following up several lines of enquiry and carrying out extra patrols.

‘Unfortunately, the area is still being targeted so we wanted to remind residents of the simple steps they can take to help prevent their homes being targeted.

‘Make sure all windows and doors are locked, including those on higher floors as there may be ways they can be accessed.

‘Keep all valuables out of sight, don’t leave them on windowsills for example.

‘If you’ve seen anything suspicious that could help our enquiries please call 101 or speak to a member of the Neighbourhood Policing Team, which is regularly patrolling the affected areas.’