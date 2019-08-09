Five men arrested on Hayling Island for suspected immigration offences

A GROUP of men have been arrested by police on suspicion of immigration offences, following an incident in Hayling Island this morning.

Police officers went to an incident on the island just after 9.30am after receiving a number of reports.

Sandy Point Road in Hayling Island. Picture: Sarah Standing (090819-2828)

Five men have been arrested in total – but have not been passed onto the Home Office, instead being detained by Hampshire Constabulary.

SEE ALSO: Motorcyclist robbed while waiting at traffic lights in Fareham

A spokesman for the force said: ‘We were called at 9.39am with reports of a group of people seen acting suspiciously in the Sandy Point Road area of Hayling Island.

‘Officers attended and arrested five males on suspicion of immigration offences.’

For latest news, travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

If there is a story you think we should know about, contact us via our email newsdesk@thenews.co.uk or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.