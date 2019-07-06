A YOUNG boy has been left with a broken elbow after being hit by a car.

The five-year-old had been in Stockheath Road, Leigh Park, when he was hit by a grey Vauxhall Corsa.

The incident occurred at around 6.35pm on Friday, July 5. The lad was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham, where medics said he had been left with a fractured elbow from the impact.

The car was being driven by a woman in her 50s and was travelling south west in Stockheath Road when the boy was hit.

Hampshire Constabulary is now appealing for witnesses to the collision to come forward.

In particular, the force is looking for anyone who may have any dash cam footage of the area prior to the crash.

All those with information about the incident are being urged to call police on 101, quoting Operation Solomon.