Flasher exposes himself to two women on Portsmouth playing fields

A FLASHER who indicently exposed himself to two women is being hunted by police.

In two separate incidents the man exposed himself to his victims and then ran off when he was seen.

Police are investigating

Neither victim was approached or touched.

The first incident took place between 2.45pm and 3.15pm on Monday. A man indecently exposed himself to a 22-year-old woman walking in Great Salterns Playing Fields.

The man was described as:

- White

- Aged in late 30s to early 40s

- Around 5ft 10ins tall

- Short, dark hair

- Of medium build

- Wearing a white top and light blue jeans

- Carrying a large rucksack which was either grey or green in colour

The second incident took place between 1.30pm and 3.30pm on Wednesday. A man indecently exposed himself to a 48-year-old woman walking in Baffins Field.

Inspector Dave Ryan said: ‘We are treating both incidents as linked and an investigation is underway.

‘Officers will be patrolling the area and anyone with concerns can speak to one of our uniformed officers.

‘We are appealing for people with information on either incident, or any other information you think might be useful, to contact us.’

Anyone with information can call us on 101, quoting the crime reference number 44190247111.

Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.