Flurry of suspected fraudsters targeting residents in Gosport

WARNINGS have been issued to residents in Gosport amid a flurry of suspected fraudster activity in the town.

Police say there has been a rise in incidents across the area involved conmen trying to cheat residents out of their cash.

Two women and two men have been reported approaching homes, claiming to be money-saving experts.

Police say the pair, who were operating in Woodside and Layton Road, demanded residents reveal who provided their gas and electric.

PCSO Dawn Ayres said: ‘They have attempted to ask for details to be able to switch providers and save them money. It was reported that one had an ID card but with no photo and they also use a van.’

Elsewhere, there was a report of a man knocking on a door in Biddlecombe Close.

He told the homeowner he needed to come in and see her boiler, but also asked if she had a dog.

PCSO Ayres added: ‘The resident was immediately suspicious of this and didn’t let him in. The male was wearing a badge but did not present this to the resident.

‘This type of scam could also involve another person who is watching your home while the caller is used as a diversion.’

The man was white, tanned, in his mid-30s and tall. He had a stocky build, gelled black hair, was clean-shaven and wore a long coat while carrying a computer tablet. The women were both white. One was in her early 20s, with dark hair tied in a fringe, 5ft 5ins tall and dressed in black. The other was in her late 30s, blonde, 5ft 6ins with a northern accent.

Witnesses can call 101.