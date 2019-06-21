Fly-tippers who dumped rubbish in Southsea fined more than £1,300 each

TWO men who dumped bin bags of rubbish on the street and in a car park have been fined more than £1,300 each.

The fly-tippers were tracked down by Portsmouth City Council officers and prosecuted following separate incidents in Southsea.

Rubbish dumped by Dariusz Laskowsk in a council car park off Fort Cumberland Road. Picture: Portsmouth City Council

Dariusz Laskowski, of Laburnum Grove, North End, was caught after dumping several black plastic bags of household rubbish in a council car park off Fort Cumberland Road.

A resident reported the rubbish, and evidence from the bags identified Laskowski as the culprit.

He was given a £75 fixed penalty notice for littering in January this year, which he did not pay. The case therefore went to Portsmouth magistrates court.

He failed to appear for the hearing this week and was found guilty in his absence.

Rubbish dumped by Charlie Norrie, 55, on the pavement on Albert Road, Southsea. Picture: Portsmouth City Council

In a separate case, Charlie Norrie, 55, dumped five black bags of household rubbish on the pavement on Albert Road, Southsea, where he lives.

An officer spotted the bags next to a litter bin, and evidence in the rubbish led to Norrie. He was given a £75 fixed penalty notice for littering in March this year, but opted to have the case heard in court instead of paying it.

He failed to appear at the hearing this week and was found guilty in his absence.

The men were each fined £1,000, with victim surcharges of £100 and costs of £226.

Cllr Dave Ashmore, the council's cabinet member for environment and climate change, said: ‘There's simply no excuse for dumping your rubbish in the street or a public place. Putting it by a litter bin doesn't make it any more acceptable.

‘We provide a proper waste and recycling collection service and if people have extra rubbish they can take it to the Port Solent recycling centre.

‘Or if people feel they require an extra bin allowance, then they can always contact the council to check.’

Residents who need help with excess rubbish can call 023 9284 1244 or email recyclingandrubbish@portsmouthcc.gov.uk