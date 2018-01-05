Former coach to stand trial

A FORMER football youth coach has pleaded not guilty to 50 counts of historical child abuse.

Robert Higgins entered his pleas to the charges of indecent assault yesterday.

The ex-Southampton FC youth coach appeared at Bournemouth Crown Court to enter the pleas to the charges.

The alleged offences are against 24 boys aged under 18 committed between 1970 and 1996.

The 64-year-old, of Litchfield Road, Southampton, Hampshire, was charged following a police inquiry into historical child abuse in the football community.

He was released on unconditional bail until his trial at the same court on May 29.

It follows an investigation by detectives at Hampshire police.