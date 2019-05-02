Former law firm partner, 70, found guilty of molesting young boy is remanded in jail

A SICK former choir member with a ‘tendency for young boys’ was found guilty of molesting a child after his Machiavellian plotting saw him ruthlessly exploit a youngster on several occasions.

Paedophile Stuart Eager, 70, a former law firm partner, was found guilty by a unanimous jury of groping a choirboy aged 11-12 years during the 1980s on three separate occasions.

Stuart Eager outside Portsmouth Crown Court. (020119-1)

The verdicts were returned by a jury at Portsmouth Crown Court despite the victim’s motivation for coming forward in 2017 being thrown into doubt by the defence barrister after it suddenly emerged before the jury were due to retire that he had looked into seeking compensation.

Eager, of Lady Lane, Blunsdon, Swindon, had denied three counts of indecent assault on a boy aged 11 to 12 years old at his trial.

But the jury found the predator, who had previously been convicted for similar offences on young boys in Wymering during the 1980s, was guilty of the wicked crimes against the defenceless young boy.

As the verdicts were returned Eager, immaculately dressed in a suit, muttered ‘oh my god’ before leaning over the dock and bowing his head.

But armed with two scruffy suitcases and a bag for jail, the defendant appeared to know his fate before the jury were called back - with him arranging for a friend to take his phone in the event of guilty verdicts.

As the jury were led away after confirming the child molester’s guilt, Eager glared at them one by one as they walked past.

Judge William Ashworth remanded Eager in custody ahead of a swift sentencing hearing on Friday. He said: ‘These are very serious matters and I have no doubt an immediate custodial sentence will be imposed.’

The trial heard how the now adult male, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had his life ‘messed up’ for more than three decades after the abuse.

The sordid entrapment of the child, who Eager befriended at choir practice at the Havant church, including groping him at Budds Farm on the way home after giving him a lift in his car.

An aroused Eager put his hand down the then boy’s pants before fondling his genitalia after getting the child to sit on his lap.

The emotional man told the court: ‘We would go in his car and sit on his lap and do a couple of laps around.

‘He said “do you want to have a go at doing the gears?” I started off trying to change from first to second gear.

‘He showed me again and I still couldn’t get it. He said let me show you. Next thing I knew his hand was in my pants.’

The devious monster, who would have been in his 30s at the time, swore the child to silence after the outings.

He said: ‘I just remember him saying I could not tell anyone because I could get in trouble for letting him touch me.’

The court heard how Eager had been so thrilled about his escapades with the boy he noted it in a diary entry, which glorified his abuse.

In one entry he said he gave one of his choristers a ‘driving lesson’ on the way to drop him home.

Prosecutor Tom Horder said during the trial: ‘He has shown he has a tendency to act in a certain way towards young boys.’