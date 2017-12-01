Former PE teacher jailed for 15 years for abusing five girls

A FORMER teacher has been jailed for 15 years for child abuse.

Richard Hilary, 67, of Northend Lane, Droxford, carried out the abuse while a PE teacher in the 1970s and 1980s.

Some of the victims, aged 11 to 15, kept diaries detailing the abuse against them at the hands of Hilary, the CPS said.

He was convicted of 14 counts of indecent assault at Winchester Crown Court.

Hilary - who was also a headteacher in Southampton - denied the charges but was found guilty.

CPS Wessex said he targeted five girls while working at a school in Farnborough and attending Winchester Athletics Club.

Prosecutor Rob Welling said: ‘I commend the victims who reported Hilary and supported this prosecution.’

Hilary was investigated by detectives from Hampshire police's Operation Marmion.

Senior investigating officer Detective Sergeant Gemma Hunter said: 'This has been a lengthy investigation, and the team have worked tirelessly to ensure that Hilary faced these serious offences in the court room.

'I am pleased with this excellent result, and hope that the victims who have suffered for decades can finally find closure knowing that their abuser has been brought to justice.

'Hilary, a man who was appointed in two separate positions of trust in different areas of the county, grossly abused his position, knowing full well the impact it would have on the girls.

'I hope that today’s conviction and jail sentence gives others who have suffered abuse of this nature the confidence to report it to police.

'We will always take these sorts of allegations extremely seriously, and wholeheartedly commend the courage it takes to speak out many years after incidents have happened. If you’d like to speak to someone, please call 101 and ask for the Operation Marmion team.'