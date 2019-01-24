Former Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond arrested and charged by police 

Former Scottish first minister Alex Salmond has been arrested and charged by police.

The 64-year-old has been arrested by Police Scotland.

No further details of the charge have been released by the force.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: ‘We can confirm that a 64-year-old man has been arrested and charged, and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

‘Proceedings are now live under the contempt of court act.’

Mr Salmond, from Linlithgow, West Lothian, was the Scottish first minister from 2007 to 2014.

Mr Salmond had been under investigation by Police Scotland following claims of sexual harassment against him.

He strenuously denies the allegations.

Earlier this month, the former SNP leader won a procedural case against the Scottish Government over its investigation into harassment allegations brought by two women.

The Scottish Government's handling of the allegations against Mr Salmond was ruled unlawful by Scotland's highest civil court.