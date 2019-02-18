An assistant headteacher will face trial after he denied 19 sex offences against children.

Sean Aldridge, 36, appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court this morning.

The defendant, of Edmund Road, Southsea, pleaded not guilty as all the charges were put to him at a hearing.

He denies 10 charges of sexual activity with a child by a person in a position of trust, and nine charges of sexual activity with a child.

Aldridge was released from court on unconditional bail for his trial on July 8.

Aldridge no longer teaches at Warblington School in Havant.

The charges cover between 2007 and 2012.

Adjourning the case for trial, judge Timothy Mousley QC said: ‘Your trial is listed to take place on July 8, that may be subject to change - keep in touch with your solicitors.

‘I’ll grant you bail between now and the trial, bail will be unconditional.’

The trial is due to last up to three weeks.

Aldridge had been charged after an investigation led by detectives from Operation Marmion – a Hampshire police probe into historic sex offences.

He last appeared in court before Portsmouth magistrates on January 15.