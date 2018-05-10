Four appear at Portsmouth court accused of people smuggling

THREE men and a woman have appeared in court charged with conspiring to bring illegal immigrants into the UK through the city.

Portsmouth Crown Court heard prosecutors allege the four people were involved in bringing six people into the country via Portsmouth between December 28, 2016, and January 8, 2017.

Two men, Naweed Ahmed, 35, of Atherstone Road, Luton, and Mohammed Yousaf, 44, of Chandos Road, Luton, denied six charges of conspiring to permit entry without leave.

Standing alongside the men in the dock during a short hearing on Tuesday was Wioletta Kossakowska, 29, of Kingsway, Luton. She also denied all six charges.

A fourth defendant, Prezmyslaw Golimowski, 29, of Housegrove Road, Bedford, did not enter any pleas as he had no legal representative in court.

Judge William Ashworth adjourned Golimowski’s case for a further hearing this summer but set a trial date for September 17.

All four were released on bail ahead of the next hearing at the same court.