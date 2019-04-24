Four appear in court charged with dealing heroin and crack cocaine in Portsmouth

FOUR people have appeared in court charged with being involved in supplying heroin and crack cocaine in Portsmouth.

The three men and one woman are charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and diamorphine, both class A drugs on April 17 in Copnor Road, Copnor.

Carla Dorward, 38, of Copnor Road, Copnor; Donovan Thomas, 32, of Grosvenor Terrace, Camberwell in London; Shaun Wilson, 36, of Colls Road, London; and Frank Larbi, 39, of Sheppey Road, in Dagenham, Essex, appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

Thomas is accused of having £1,082 of criminal property on April 17 this year.

Wilson is charged with the drug offences and having £900 of criminal property.

All four will appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on May 20 and were remanded in custody.