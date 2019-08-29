Four arrested after brawl in Portsmouth leaves man, 22, with 'serious' back injuries

Have your say

FOUR arrests – including one for attempted murder – were made after police were called to a brawl between a group of men.

Officers attended Malins Road, Buckland, at 7pm on Wednesday after receiving reports of the fight.

Malins Road, Buckland, where a number of people were arrested after a man was injured after a brawl at about 7pm on August 28. Picture: Richard Lemmer

The incident left a 22-year-old man with a serious back injury.

He was taken to Southampton General Hospital for treatment by South Central Ambulance Service.

A spokeswoman for Hampshire Constabulary confirmed a 16-year-old boy, a 17-year-old boy and a 23-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of affray and attempted wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm in connection with the incident.

Another 23-year-old man was also detained on suspicion of attempted murder.

Police said he has since been released from custody and no further action will be taken.

It is believed all of the men involved in the fight are known to each other.

One resident, who has lived in the nearby Nessus Street for 30 years, said she was ‘not at all surprised’ by the incident.

‘The area has got worse over the years,’ said the woman, who asked to remain anonymous.

‘I tell my grandkids don’t stop for anyone when you're out on the street.’

The woman said residents in the area have been forced to call police after a number of incidents in recent years.

Investigations into the fight are ongoing.