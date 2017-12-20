Four deny charges linked to Waterlooville shooting

FOUR people have pleaded not guilty to offences relating to a shooting in Waterlooville earlier this year.

Ricardo Livingston-Wright, 31, of Selsfield Drive, Brighton, Jordan Anthony Perry, 26, of Acacia Road, Mitcham, Surrey, and Jordan Ray Smith, 22, of Lysander Gardens, Surbiton, all pleaded not guilty to attempted murder, grievous bodily harm and possessing a firearm when they appeared at Winchester Crown Court. Sara Hodgkinson, 32, of Magpie Walk, Waterlooville denied encouraging or assisting with an offence.

All remain in custody until trial next year.