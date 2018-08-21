Four men found taking drugs in toilet cubicle at The Hard in Portsmouth

FOUR men were found taking drugs in a toilet block outside a Portsmouth bus station.

Police found them inside a single cubicle at The Hard Interchange last night, at about 9.30pm.

They were searched before being asked to leave the area.

In a tweet shared last night, officers described the incident as ‘ongoing #ASB that we will continue to tackle until a solution is found’.

It comes just days after police launched calls for the toilet block to be locked at night by Portsmouth City Council – claiming it could stop the site becoming a hub for drug addicts in the city.

As previously reported, drug-related problems at The Hard – which was given a £7m revamp last year – have led to complaints to from nearby retailers and taxi drivers who use its rank.