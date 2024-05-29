Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Four people have been issued a summons to appear in court following the alleged destruction of rare hazel dormouse habitat in Hampshire.

The following people will appear at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, June 20. Stuart Barden, aged 57, of Winchester Road in Petersfield, David Cole, aged 34, of Weald Way in Petersfield, Steve Field, aged 64, of Redwing Road in Clanfield and Neil Hitch, aged 62, of Marybridge Close in Totton.

