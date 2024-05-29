Four men to appear in court following the alleged destruction of rare hazel dormouse habitat
It is alleged that between January 1, 2023, and February, 22, 2023, hedgerows containing dormice on land at Petersfield Rugby Club were destroyed.
The following people will appear at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, June 20. Stuart Barden, aged 57, of Winchester Road in Petersfield, David Cole, aged 34, of Weald Way in Petersfield, Steve Field, aged 64, of Redwing Road in Clanfield and Neil Hitch, aged 62, of Marybridge Close in Totton.
They all face one charge of damaging/destroying a breeding site/resting place of a wild animal of a European protected species.