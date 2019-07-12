Have your say

FOUR vehicles have been seize police and dozens inspected during a series of vehicle stops.

The operation took place today in Old Station Road, Bishop’s Waltham.

The main aim of the stops was to try and seek out criminals involved in rural crime like thefts or burglaries.

But it was also used to clamp down on motorists flouting road laws.

In total, 140 vehicles were stopped and inspected during the operation.

Four vehicles were seized and issued fixed penalty notices for offences such as no MoT or insurance, or tyre defects.

Waste carrier licenses were also checked and vehicles were tested for red diesel. One detection of red diesel was made and enquiries will be made on a separate suspected detection.

A man received a community resolution for possession of cannabis.

Police worked alongside trading standards, the National Vehicle Crime Intelligence Service, HM Revenue and Customs, the Environment Agency and Winchester City Council during the day-long operation.

PC Ian Bassett, from Hampshire Constabulary’s country watch team, thanked the other agencies for their support.

He added that officers would continue to target criminals and motorists breaking the law.

Speaking of the operation, PC Bassett said: ‘Vehicle stops in operations like this one play a key part in our efforts to disrupt a range of offences in rural areas, including thefts and burglaries.

‘We will continue to work with other agencies to detect and disrupt those who seek to offend in our rural areas.’