Michael Glaves, 45, of Hillsley Road, Paulsgrove, was found guilty of assault by beating on October 1 in Portsmouth.

Magistrates imposed an 18-month community order with 20 days' rehabilitation activities.

A restraining order bans him from contacting the victim for two years.

He must pay a £100 fine with a £95 surcharge and £600 prosecution costs.

Chloe Reynolds, 19, of Belmont Grove, Havant, admitted causing an obstruction on a bridge over the A27 at Havant on December 4.

Magistrates imposed a 28-day jail term suspended for a year.

She is under a 14-day curfew between 7pm to 7am.

She must complete 25 days' rehabilitation activities.

She must pay a £128 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

She admitted flouting a community order for trespassing on a railway and obstructing a railway.

Mark Giles, 54, of Bluebell Way, Whiteley, admitted assault by beating on August 115 in Sarisbury Green.

Magistrates imposed 20 days' rehabilitation activities under a 12-month community order.

He must pay a £95 surcharge and £85 costs.

Mary Johnson, 38, of Curlew Gardens, Waterlooville, admitted drink-driving in Eastern Road, Farlington, on March 20.

Johnson had 78 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

She was fined £300 with a £34 surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Johnson was banned from driving for six months.

Matthew Wearn, 29, of Lucknow Street, Landport, admitted sending messages in breaching of a restraining order between October 27-30.

He also admitted flouting a suspended sentence for breaching a restraining order and three charges of criminal damage.

Magistrates jailed him for four weeks. He must pay a £128 victim surcharge.

Jamie Harle, 34, of Lodge Close, Wallington, admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour causing harassment, alarm or distress on November 20.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with 40 hours' unpaid work.

He must pay £100 compensation.

