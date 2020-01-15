POLICE are desperate to find the Portsmouth family of a pensioner who was found dead in a dock in Hull last night.

Humberside Police were searching for 82 year-old Donald Francis who went missing from his home in Hull on Monday morning but officers discovered a body in St Andrews Dock yesterday evening at 8.10pm.

The body is believed to be Mr Francis and the circumstances of his death are not thought to be suspicious but police are appealing for information to find his family who they believe come from the Portsmouth area.

A force spokeswoman said: ‘Although formal identification has not yet been made we believe the body is that of Donald, who went missing from his home on Linnaeus Street yesterday morning. The circumstances of his death are not thought to be suspicious.

‘We would like to thank all the search teams for their tireless efforts and for the support of the public during our searches, we had all hoped for a better outcome.

‘We have not been able to find the next of kin of Donald throughout our enquiries and would ask that if anyone can help us to locate any family, who we believe originate in the Portsmouth area, should call us on 101 quoting log 242 13 January 2020.’