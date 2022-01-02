Darren Clarke, 49, was pulled over in Southampton Road, Cosham, at around 2.45pm on May 26 this year.

Officers saw his ‘pupils were constricted’ and he was tested at the roadside for drugs.

Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court heard he failed the test with a cocaine breakdown product detected.

Darren Clarke, 49, of Clive Road, Fratton, after his appearance at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court (jpns 141221-02)

Clarke was banned for six months on December 8 last year when he was sentenced for driving while banned.

It means this latest case is his third driving whilst disqualified offence.

District judge Richard Hawgood said: ‘There seems to be quite an entrenched method of offending there - habitual driving whilst disqualified, I want that explored.’

Clarke admitted the latest charge, and has done 299 hours of community service out of the 300 he was ordered to complete last year.

Part of this work includes volunteering at the Portsmouth vaccine centre, the court was told.

The judge adjourned the case for a probation report and said: ‘Without a report I’d send him to custody.’

Addressing Clarke, the judge said: ‘You must prepare yourself for a possible custodial sentence bearing in mind.

‘This is a second, in a very short period of time, driving whilst disqualified.’

Clarke, of Clive Road, Fratton, was bailed to appear at the same court on January 18.

The case comes as police run their annual drink and drug-driving campaign targeting impaired drivers.

In Hampshire last year 25 drug-drivers were caught in December during the Operation Holly campaign.

Announcing the campaign this year, Sgt Dave Hazlett said: ‘Even the slightest amount of alcohol or drugs in your system has the ability to effect the way you drive; increasing the risk of serious harm to either yourself or other road users.’

He added: ‘Our message is simple. Don’t drink or drug drive – it’s not worth the risk.

‘If you know of anyone who is drink or drug-driving call 999 in an emergency, 101 with information or report via Crimestoppers.’

