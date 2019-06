A MOTORCYCLIST has been fined £120 for crashing into a lorry.

Martin Moor, 52, of Clarkes Road, Fratton, admitted careless driving on July 25 last year.

The crash happened on the A272 in Hampshire as Moor rode his Yamaha R1.

He crossed the solid double white line and crashed into an oncoming recovery lorry.

Portsmouth magistrates ordered him to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £620 prosecution costs.

Magistrates imposed six points on his driving licence.