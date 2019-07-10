Fratton residents stunned after 'brazen' fly-tippers dump huge waste pile yards from houses

MATTRESSES, paint, insulation, a car bumper, a toilet and a broken shower cubicle.

These are a few of the items left to fester yards from terraced homes after a huge pile of waste was fly-tipped in Sydenham Terrace in Fratton.

The rubbish dumped in Sydenham Terrace, Fratton, with Lucknow Street in the background. Picture: Habibur Rahman

The illegal mound opposite the Royal British Legion takes up two residents’ parking spaces and is believed to have been dumped on Sunday.

Hairdresser Barbara West can see the rubbish while she cuts hair at Graham and Max’s Barber Shop in Fratton Road.

‘A truck was parked over there all last week and the waste was getting higher and higher to the point where it was higher than the cab,' she said.

‘This week, the truck’s gone and they've just dumped all the rubbish there.’

The rubbish dumped in Sydenham Terrace, Fratton, with Lucknow Street and Fratton Road in the background. Picture: Habibur Rahman

She added: ‘Lots of customers have been asking where it's all come from and it shocks me that someone thinks that’s okay.

‘We would have to pay to take our rubbish away, so why do they think it’s alright to dump it there?’

The pile sits yards away from homes in Lucknow Street, including St Monica's House, which is owned by Portsmouth Churches Housing Association and accommodates single parents with babies.

Southsea resident Anthony Bowden was stunned after passing the rubbish on his walk home from Asda.

Southsea resident Anthony Bowden, who hit out at this pile of rubbish illegally dumped in Sydenham Terrace, Fratton. Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘I've reported fly-tipping in Telephone Road, Fawcett Road, Manners Road and Orchard Road before but this is horrendous - much bigger than that,' the 78-year-old said.

‘It is terrible that it’s been dumped so near to housing. Somebody needs to pay for this. Who does that?’

Pipework, chairs, a bath, a kitchen extractor fan and black bags of garden waste have also been left on the pile, which has been reported to Portsmouth City Council.

It has been condemned by Portsmouth-based firm L&S Waste Management, which said the rubbish had been traced back to an address in London Road, Cosham.

The rubbish dumped in private parking spaces in Sydenham Terrace, Fratton. Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘This is why you need to hand your waste over to a reliable Registered Waste Carrier and get a full VAT receipt and Waste Transfer Note,' it said on Facebook.

‘When you hand over waste and your name and address is identified within fly tipped material you are going to get a knock at the door.’