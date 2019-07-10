MATTRESSES, paint, insulation, a car bumper, a toilet and a broken shower cubicle.

These are just a few of the items sitting yards from terraced homes after a huge pile of waste was left in Sydenham Terrace in Fratton.

The rubbish in Sydenham Terrace, Fratton, with Lucknow Street in the background. Picture: Habibur Rahman

The mound opposite the Royal British Legion takes up two residents’ parking spaces and is believed to have been offloaded on Sunday.

Portsmouth City Council said the person who left it there had legal permission but has been given 72 hours to move it on.

Hairdresser Barbara West can see the rubbish while she cuts hair at Graham and Max’s Barber Shop in Fratton Road.

‘A truck was parked over there all last week and the waste was getting higher and higher to the point where it was higher than the cab,' she said.

‘Lots of customers have been asking where it's all come from and it shocks me that someone thinks that’s okay.

‘We would have to pay to take our rubbish away, so why do they think it’s alright to dump it there?’

The pile sits yards away from homes in Lucknow Street, including St Monica's House, which is owned by Portsmouth Churches Housing Association and accommodates single parents with babies.

Southsea resident Anthony Bowden was stunned after passing the rubbish on his walk home from Asda.

Anthony Bowden, who hit out at the pile of rubbish left in Sydenham Terrace, Fratton. Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘I've reported fly-tipping in Telephone Road, Fawcett Road, Manners Road and Orchard Road before but this is horrendous - much bigger than that,' the 78-year-old said.

‘It is terrible that it’s been dumped so near to housing.’

Pipework, chairs, a bath, a kitchen extractor fan and black bags of garden waste have also been left on the pile.

It is not known when the rubbish was reported to Portsmouth City Council.

The rubbish in private parking spaces in Sydenham Terrace, Fratton. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Colette Hill, assistant director of neighbourhoods at Portsmouth City Council, said: ‘The waste has been placed temporarily on land that the person has lawful access to while they make arrangements to have it removed.

‘We've allowed 72 hours for that before we proceed with further enforcement action.’