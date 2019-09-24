SUPERMARKET Tesco will shut early this evening as Pompey play Saints at Fratton Park.

The superstore in Fratton Way, just a stone’s throw from the Blues’ ground, will shut at 9pm, shop staff have said.

A sign on the door of the petrol station on the same site said it will close at 5pm.

The petrol station usually closes at midnight and the store at 11pm.

It comes as the two south coast sides face each other for the first time since 2011.

Kenny Jackett’s men are under pressure to perform at home as the manager himself faced chanting calling for him to quit on Saturday during their 1-0 loss to Wycombe Wanderers away.

The sign outside Tesco warning of its early closure ahead of Pompey match.

Owner Michael Eisner waded into the disquiet yesterday and tweeted: ‘Of course I am aware of our poor start. Of course I am disappointed by it. But support is what I will give and hope all fans, and I am one, will also give. Very tough match tomorrow. Let’s back the team.’

About, 2.000 Saints fans are expected at Fratton Park, which has a capacity of 21,100.

A huge police presence is expected across Portsmouth in the build up of tonight’s clash.

Police have warned anyone causing disruption will face a swift response. People intent on causing trouble have been contacted already, assistant chief constable Scott Chilton told The News.

One Twitter user has posted a photo of a letter received from police.

Chris Overthrow claimed he was just ‘bantering’ ahead of the match.

It said: ‘The reason that you have received this letter is because you have come to our attention as part of proactive policing operation.’

No details were given by Mr Overthrow, who tweeted: ‘Mostly due to the Facebook group (Pompey v Saints) I was flagged as a risk by Hampshire Constabulary.

‘Anyone who knows me knows that's not the case and they found that put themselves. Be careful when bantering not to cross a line I certainly don't think I have though.’

Follow the latest on the build up from 3pm today on our live blog.