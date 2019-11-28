Fraudster enters elderly Waterlooville couple's home before emptying their bank account

AN elderly couple fell victim to a fraudster who entered their house – before emptying their bank account.

An unscrupulous man pretending to be from a well-known drainage company visited the couple at their home in Corbett Road in Waterlooville last Saturday at 12.30pm.

The duplicitous male told the couple there had been a drain blockage further down the road. After checking their drain and revealing there were no problem he offered a refund for the inconvenience.

A police spokesman said: ‘After asking for their card and pin number he put it into a card reader before emptying their account.

‘The couple only realised the money in their account had been taken when they went into their bank and were told there was no money in there.’

The man has been described as white 5ft 8in and of medium build.

He was wearing a grey woolly hat but short, light brown hair could be seen from the sides.

He was wearing a grey/brown suit type jacket and a grey cotton shirt with a round neck T-shirt underneath. He wore light-coloured trousers. No vehicle was seen.

Police have urged people who have been told a similar story to come forward.

‘Do not allow anyone to enter your home unless you have arranged this yourself and have seen identification. If in any doubt contact the police,’ the spokesman said.

Anyone with information about this incident should call 101 quoting 44190427060 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.