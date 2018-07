MAGISTRATES imposed a curfew on a man caught stealing a person’s bank card after he used it in a fraud.

Louis Dean, 27, of Canal Walk, Portsmouth, admitted stealing the card and using it in a £250 fraud on February 16.

Portsmouth magistrates imposed a community order with one-month curfew.

He must complete 15 days of rehabilitation under the order.

Dean must pay an £85 victim surcharge for the offence.

The surcharge is mandatory.