Fraudsters pretending to be police con elderly residents out of thousands in Hampshire

A PAIR of elderly people have been conned out of thousands of pounds by fraudsters who pretended to be Hampshire Constabulary.

The victims were phoned by people claiming to be police officers who said they were investigating the use of counterfeit money by banks in Andover.

Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

They persuaded their victims they needed to withdraw money from the bank so that it could be tested after being collected by couriers.

The fraudsters targeted a man in his 90s and a woman in her 80s, who were both persuaded to hand over thousands of pounds.

Another man in his 80s was prevented handing over a further large sum of money after bank staff became suspicious and called police.

All three of these incidents took place in Andover between June 14 and June 24.

Police have spoken to all of the victims and will follow-up to provide advice and reassurance.

The force has issued to following advice to residents to help guard themselves from fraudsters:

- Please remember that police officers will never call people in this way and ask you to withdraw money or disclose personal or financial information. If someone does do this, please hang up – it will be a scam.

- Consider contacting your telephone provider to get a free call-blocking service if you are getting unsolicited calls.

- If you are a friend, relative or carer of someone you think might be vulnerable to this type of scam, please speak to them about this advice. You might be the only person who can stop them from being scammed.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of this type of fraud, report it to us by calling 101. If a crime is in progress, dial 999.

You can make yourself aware of this type of scam and how to protect yourself against them by visiting the Action Fraud website here or by calling them on 0300 123 2040.

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.