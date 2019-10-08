Fresh CCTV released after man, 20, suffers serious head injury in Guildhall Square attack in Portsmouth

NEW images of two men have been issued by police after a man was attacked in the city centre.

The CCTV stills appear to have been recorded in the Isambard Kingdom Brunel pub.

CCTV shows a man police want to speak to after a 20-year-old man was attacked at 12.30am on October 3 next to the Civic Offices in Guildhall Square, Portsmouth. He suffered a serious head injury. CCTV images appear to be from the Isambard Kingdom Brunel pub. Picture: Hampshire police

It is a stone's throw from where the attack took place outside the Civic Offices in Guildhall Square, Portsmouth.

As reported, a 20-year-old man suffered a serious head injury when he was assaulted at around 12.30am on October 3.

Police yesterday released a CCTV image of five people they want to find.

CCTV image of a group of people want to speak to after a 20-year-old man was assaulted in Guildhall Square near the Civic Offices on Thursday October 4 at 12.30am. Picture: Hampshire police

The victim remains in hospital being treated, police said.

A police spokeswoman said: ‘Officers still need to speak to other members of the group.’

Detective Constable Nicholas Sandford-Smith, said: ‘We’re appealing for anyone with information about this incident to come forward and speak to us.

‘We have issued a CCTV image of five people we’d like to speak to. We know the image isn’t particularly clear, but we think that if you know any of these people, you’ll recognise them; or you may have seen them out that night and recognise them from their clothing. We would urge these people, or anyone who recognises them, to get in touch with us.

‘We are also appealing for anyone who witnessed the assault, or saw the group of people shown in the CCTV in the area, before or after the assault.’

Call police on 101 quoting 44190352614.