Fridge freezer dumped in Eastney could be 'an accident waiting to happen'

A LARGE fridge freezer has been dumped in a ‘quiet’ road, causing residents to worry it could be an ‘accident waiting to happen.’

Eastney resident Lorraine Rae, who reported the incident of fly-tipping, was ‘worried’ when she saw the appliance in Melville Road as her husband left for work this morning.

The 70-year-old said: ‘It must have been left there overnight.

'There are no lights on that road so it would be very dangerous if a car came along and didn't see it. Not only that but you wouldn't be able to fit a lorry along there. I would also worry about emergency services being able to fit.

'It's an accident waiting to happen. If kids were to open the fridge and mess around that could be dangerous as well. People don't think about things like that.'

Portsmouth City Council confirmed the fly-tipping incident had been made at 12.38pm.

If a community warden is unable to find the perpetrator, it will be reported for removal.

A council spokesman said: 'Fly tipping is a serious offence. The council takes all reports of fly-tipping seriously and always investigates. Where we can secure witnesses or evidence we will seek to take enforcement action.

‘Residents can take household items to the household waste and recycling centre at Port Solent for free and residents who qualify for council tax support can apply for a free bulky collection.

‘For more advice of what to do with your items or to report a fly-tip, contact the team on 023 9284 1105 or safecleantidy@portsmouthcc.gov.uk'