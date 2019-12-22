Have your say

A FUNDRAISER has been set up to give a Portsmouth woman ‘the send-off she deserves’ after a man was charged with her murder.

The Facebook fundraiser is aiming to raise £2,000 towards the funeral of Kayleigh Dunning, who was found dead in Kingston Crescent, North End, on December 17.

A 32-year-old woman was found dead and a 48-year-old man was arrested.'Pictured: A yard behind Bimble Scooter Services between Kingston Crescent and Heathfield Road'Picture taken December 20''Ben Fishwick

The page read: ‘She was a much loved person in Portsmouth and had many friends.

‘We are doing this fund so we can give Kayleigh the send off she deserves.’

The 32-year-old’s family described her as ‘kind and thoughtful’.

READ MORE: Family pay tribute to ‘precious’ daughter Kayleigh Dunning

In a statement they said: ‘Our precious daughter Kayleigh Louise Dunning – taken so suddenly.

READ MORE: 'RIP Kayleigh' - Tributes to popular North End woman whose death sparked murder probe

‘It has ripped our whole world apart. You never expect to bury your own child.

‘Her brother has lost his best friend. She was so kind and thoughtful. As long as her mum, dad and brother were fine she was happy.

‘The hardest thing is not being able to hear her voice and laughter, and not to cuddle her.

‘Our life will never be the same. We are devastated and only people who have lost a child would understand how we feel. There are not enough words to explain how we feel.

‘Rest in peace baby girl. You are always in our hearts and thoughts. We miss you so much.’

READ MORE: Man charged with murder over death of Kayleigh Dunning

Mark Brandford, 48, of Kingston Crescent, Portsmouth, has been charged with her murder.

He is due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court tomorrow morning.

To donate to the fundraiser click here