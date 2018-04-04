Gang behind Crookhorn drug turf war shooting jailed for combined 95 years

A GANG has been jailed for a combined 95 years for shooting a drug runner in the face with a shotgun.

Victim Jamie Sibley was blasted in the face outside flats in Athena Avenue, Crookhorn, in February last year.

Now three men and a woman have been handed lengthy jail sentences for their roles in the attack.

Ricardo Livingston-Wright, 32, of Selsfield Drive, Brighton, has been jailed for 30 years for attempted murder.

Jordan Anthony Perry, 27, of Acacia Road, Mitcham, Surrey, was handed 30 years for attempted murder.

Jordan Ray Smith, 22, of Lysander Gardens, Surbiton, London, received 31 years for attempted murder.

And Sara Hodgkinson, 32, of Magpie Walk, Waterlooville, was sentenced to four years for encouraging or assisting in the commission of an offence.

They were all found guilty after a trial that started in February.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Dave Brown, said: ‘This case highlights the damage that drug-related harm causes in our communities and to individuals involved in drugs.

‘This incident was a particularly traumatic experience for Jay Sibley, who we now know was a drug user and was involved in the supply of controlled drugs at the time of the incident. Today justice has been served and I hope that Jay can put this incident behind him and move on with this life.

‘I hope that the sentences received will serve as a warning to those people involved in drug dealing and the associated drug-related harm that we will not tolerate this in our communities.

‘We have dedicated resources looking at drug-related incidents and safeguarding vulnerable people on a daily basis, however we need the communities help to tackle drug-related crimes. If you witness drug dealing or drug-related activity, we would like to hear from you. Call 101 or in an emergency, or if a crime is in progress, call 999.’

‘Finally, I would like to extend my thanks to all of the officers and staff involved in this difficult and challenging investigation, who have worked hard to achieve today’s outcome.’

