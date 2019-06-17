THUGS attacked a young couple who were on a walk with their baby, police have said.

The assault took place in Creek Road, Gosport, at about 7pm on Saturday.

The couple – an 19-year-old man and 18-year-old woman – had been pushing a pushchair with their young child in when they were targeted by three men.

The young family were joined by another woman, a 37-year-old, as they attempted to avoid the attackers and head into High Street.

However, the assault continued. The gang attacked the group, leaving the 19-year-old man with injuries to his face and arm.

The two women were also assaulted but received no injuries. The baby was not hurt during the attack, a spokeswoman from Hampshire Constabulary added.

A 20-year-old man and two 25-year-old men were arrested on suspicion of assault. They have been released from custody but remain under investigation.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the incident.

A spokeswoman said: ‘Officers investigating the exact circumstances of the assault are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time as they may have information which could help the investigation.’

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting 44190206162. Alternatively call the anonymous Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.