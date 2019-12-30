Gang of up to 10 youths armed with bat rob three teenage boys in Lee-on-the-Solent

Have your say

THREE teenage boys were left needing hospital treatment after being attacked by a gang of masked youths during a robbery.

The victims were on Sandhill Lane within Alver Vallery Country Park in Lee-on-the-Solent on Saturday evening when they were robbed.

The boys suffered facial injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment

They were approached by a group of eight to ten youths shortly after 8pm.

When they refused to hand over their possessions, the group attacked them and stole their personal belongings.

During the robbery the gang stole two grey iPhone 6s phones, a grey Gucci wallet containing cash, a debit card and a Thorpe Park season ticket, and a black Beats Pill speaker.

Police have said that the suspects are all described as being male, 17 to 19 years old and had their faces covered.

One of the youths was reported to have been carrying a black baseball bat, or a similar weapon.

Officers are appealing for witnesses who live in the area or may have been out walking their dog and seen the group of youths in the Cherque Farm houseing estate.

Police say that they believe the suspects travelled to the area on foot from Gosport and that one of them may have been riding a bicycle.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting 44190464891 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.