Gang of yobs on bikes attack Portsmouth taxi driver at traffic lights

FIVE teenagers have been arrested after a taxi driver was punched to the ground and his passenger assaulted.

The 39-year-old had stopped at traffic lights at the junction of Fratton Road and Arundel Street, in Portsmouth, on Monday at 1.30am.

His car was surrounded by youths on bikes who started to kick his car, police said.

When they left and he got out to check for damage the group returned.

He was punched to the ground and his iPhone was taken from the car.

The driver’s passenger was assaulted when he intervened.

A Hampshire police spokeswoman said: ‘Three 15-year-old boys, a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy, all from Portsmouth, have been arrested in connection with the incident.

‘They’ve been released from custody but remain under investigation.’

Witnesses are being asked to call police on 101 quoting 44180037169.