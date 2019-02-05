Gang of youths threaten shop worker with a screwdriver after shoplifting from Leigh Park Farm Foods store

A SHOP worker was threatened with a screwdriver after challenging a group of youths who had just stolen goods from his store.

It happened at about 7pm yesterday when a man working in the Farm Foods store in Greywell Road, Leigh Park, was made aware of a shoplifting incident.

Police say he walked out of the store into the shopping precinct where he saw a group of youths walking away. One of them was carrying the stolen items.

The man spoke to the group in an attempt to retrieve the stolen items – but two of the youths got out screwdrivers and one threatened the shop worker. The group then left with the stolen items.

The two youths with the screwdrivers were aged about 16, and one was 5ft 10in and the other 5ft 7in. They were white, slim and wore dark clothing. The taller boy had a white stripe across the front of his black coat and the shorter boy was wearing a dark hat.

PC Nick Gard said: ‘This incident happened in an outdoor shopping precinct and we believe there were a number of shoppers in the area who witnessed what happened. I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident and anyone who can help identify the youths involved, to contact us as soon as possible.’

Anyone with information should call Hampshire Constabulary on 101 quoting 44190042539.