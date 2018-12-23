A man and a woman arrested over the drone activity which caused disruption at Gatwick Airport have been released without charge, Sussex Police said.

Sussex Police Detective Chief Superintendent Jason Tingley said both people arrested co-operated with detectives' enquiries.

He said: ‘I am satisfied that they are no longer suspects in the drone incidents at Gatwick.

‘It is important to remember that when people are arrested in an effort to make further enquiries it does not mean that they are guilty of an offence and Sussex Police would not seek to make their identity public.

‘Our inquiry continues at a pace to locate those responsible for the drone incursions, and we continue to actively follow lines of investigation.

‘We ask for the public's continued support by reporting anything suspicious, contacting us with any information in relation to the drone incidents at Gatwick.’

Police said Gatwick Airport Limited has offered a £50,000 reward through Crimestoppers for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the criminal act that disrupted flights.