Ghanaian man living in Southsea to be deported after overstaying student visa

A GHANAIAN man living in Southsea is being deported after he was found to have overstayed his student visa.

The Home Office confirmed a 25-year-old man was detained after immigration enforcement officers visited an address in Southsea today.

A spokesman for the government department said: 'Acting on intelligence immigration enforcement officers visited an address in Southsea at around 5.30am today (Wednesday 31 July).

'A 25-year-old Ghanaian man whom checks identified had overstayed his student visa was arrested and detained pending his removal from the UK.'

It is not known where the man has been taken.

The UK currently has no time limit on detention under the Immigration Act.

The government recently rejected a fresh call for a 28-day limit on the basis it would ‘incentivise’ abuse of immigration rules.

Figures show 24,748 people were detained under the Immigration Act in 2018, with 20 per cent of those held for more than two months.