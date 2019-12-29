Girl, 12, fighting for life after being struck by truck on pavement in front of family - Regional

A 12-year-old girl has been left fighting for her life following a hit-and-run crash involving a truck that mounted the pavement in front of her family.

The girl was on the pavement with her family on the A339 in Newbury, Berkshire, when the incident happened on Friday night just before 9pm.

Police are appealing for information

Police said she was struck by a flatbed or recovery van on the bridge near Station Road before the vehicle drove off.

Thames Valley Police said the girl remains in a critical condition in John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.

READ MORE: Scaffolder branded a ‘rat’ by judge who spared him jail for posting naked images of ex-partner

PC Mark Dunne said: ‘We are making an urgent appeal to anyone who has any information about this collision which has left a 12-year-old girl in a critical condition. I am making a direct appeal to the driver of the vehicle to come forward.

‘The vehicle involved may have noticeable damage around the front nearside, so if anyone has seen a similar vehicle with damage then please contact the police as soon as you can.’