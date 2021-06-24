Girl, 12, sexually assaulted by man who 'smelt like alcohol' in Hampshire park

The victim, who is 12-years-old, was in St James’ Park in Shirley, Southampton sometime between 4pm and 7pm on Tuesday, June 8.

She was approached by a man who then sexually assaulted her.

St James’ Park in Shirley, Southampton

The man is described as being white, in his 50’s, wearing black clothing and a face mask. He was also described as smelling of alcohol.

The girl is being supported by specially trained officers.

Officers investigating the incident have been carrying out extensive enquiries in the local area and are keen to speak to anyone who was in the St James’ Park area between 4pm and 7pm on June 8.

In a statement, Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We’re you in St James’ Park or around the area at the time of the incident? Did you see anything suspicious? Do you recognise the description of the man above?

‘If you can help, please call 101 quoting 44210241359.

‘Alternatively people can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.’

Officers are carrying out increased patrols in the area.

If you have any concerns or information, please don’t hesitate to speak to one of them.

