A TODDLER was left needing stitches after being bitten by a dog outside a supermarket in Hampshire.

The two-year-old girl was bit on her face by the Husky which caused bite marks to her nose and chin that required stitches.

She was bitten by the dog which was tethered up outside Lidl in Antelope Businesses Park on Bursledon Road, Southampton, between 3pm and 3.45pm on Tuesday, January 29.

The girl was with her father and approached the dog on the way into the store, and it was friendly.

On the way out of the store the girl approached the dog again and on this occasion the Husky bit her face.

Police are appealing for information about the incident outside the Lidl last week.

In a statement, Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Was this your dog?

‘Do you know anyone who was in Lidl’s on the Tuesday afternoon who owns a Husky?

‘We would like to trace the owner of this dog to review the dog’s behaviour.

‘Our advice is to refrain from approaching a dog you don’t know without the owner present and with their consent, especially when a dog is tethered.’

If you have any information, please contact police on 101, quoting reference number 44190036218. In an emergency, call 999.