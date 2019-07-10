Girl, 4, taken to hospital after dog attack in Hampshire

A YOUNG girl was taken to hospital after being attacked by a dog.

The four-year-old was injured by the animal during an incident at Chilbolton Common, Stockbridge, sometime between 5pm and 5.30pm on Sunday.

Chilbolton Common, Stockbridge. Picture: Google Maps

The girl was with her sister and grandmother when she was attacked by a dog, which has been described as being a brown and black Rottweiler.

She sustained scratches and bruises, and a puncture mark to her harm. She was later taken to hospital as a precaution.

A man collected the dog after this incident and police would like to speak to him about it.

He is described as white, around 35 to 40 years old, of slim build, around 5ft 9ins tall and wore a red polo t-shirt and dark shorts.

If you saw what happened, or have any information that could help our investigation, call 101 quoting 44190236126.

