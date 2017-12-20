Girl hit by car by school gates ‘is doing well’, says headteacher

A young girl who was hit by a car just outside her school gates has returned home and is ‘doing well’, her headteacher has said.

Emergency services were called to Swanmore College, in New Road, Swanmore, just before 3.45pm on Monday when the collision had happened.

Picture: Kimberley Barber

In a post on the college’s Facebook page yesterday, headteacher Kyle Jonathan said the girl was a year 7 pupil at the school.

He said: ‘Fortunately, the accident was not as serious as it might have been as the driver of the vehicle was driving cautiously and not speeding.

’The pupil in question is now home from hospital and is doing well. We understand from the family that she has some concussion and a few bruises.

‘We have given our best wishes to the family from the whole of the Swanmore College Community, some of whom gathered round, quite brilliantly, to help last night.’

He asked children and parents to take extra care when entering and leaving the school site, but said staff would ‘continue to do [their] very best’ to manage the flow of pupils each day.

He added: ‘We would like to remind drivers that New Road is restricted to 30mph (or less) and parking is prohibited on the zigzags immediately outside the college.’