Girl seriously injured after being hit by vehicle on A32 in village in Hampshire

A teenage girl has been left with serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle in a village.

The incident happened on the A32 in Corhampton at around 7.45am on Tuesday.

The incident happened near the post office in Corhampton. Picture: Google Maps

Police say that they believe the girl was hit by a vehicle near the post office on Warnford Road in the village.

Officers are trying to identify the vehicle involved and anyone who saw this incident is asked to call 101 quoting 44190359241.

Police are also keen to hear from anyone who has dash cam footage of their journey through Corhampton (travelling north or south) between 7.40am and 7.50am.

